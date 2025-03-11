Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,499,000 after buying an additional 99,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.
MetLife Stock Down 3.8 %
MetLife stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.