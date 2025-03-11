G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.