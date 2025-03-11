G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.
