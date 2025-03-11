Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.5 %

FNV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

