Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 279358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 148,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

