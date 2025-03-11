Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 93 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after buying an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Texas Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,633,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

TXN stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

