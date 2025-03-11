Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 4,352 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.09% of PennantPark Investment worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.45. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

