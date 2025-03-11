Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,959,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,540,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

