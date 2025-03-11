Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,650,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 167,512 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

