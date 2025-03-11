Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

