Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 144 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

