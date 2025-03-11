Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 11,649 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.90. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

