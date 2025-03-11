Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson Sells 25,027 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FLUT stock opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.61 and its 200-day moving average is $251.76. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,032.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
