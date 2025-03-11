Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) CEO Amy Howe Sells 11,814 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,032.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.61 and a 200-day moving average of $251.76. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

