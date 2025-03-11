First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 33,295 shares.The stock last traded at $108.69 and had previously closed at $106.21.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.