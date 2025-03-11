First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $127.07. Approximately 4,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
