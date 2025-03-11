First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in First Solar by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its holdings in First Solar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

