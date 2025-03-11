First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.08.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in First Solar by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its holdings in First Solar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Solar Stock Down 4.3 %
First Solar stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.