First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 419 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $43,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its position in First Solar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

