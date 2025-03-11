First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO Steven Irwin Marks Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Irwin Marks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,551.50. The trade was a 5.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.2 %

FA opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 6.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 27.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 104.3% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

