Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 909.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 12.3 %

FBCG opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

