Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $163.01 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

