Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 498,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 496,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

