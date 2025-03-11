Fairway Wealth LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.