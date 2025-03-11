Fairway Wealth LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 22,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

