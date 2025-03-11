Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

VV stock opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

