Fairway Wealth LLC Raises Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

