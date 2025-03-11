Fairway Wealth LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Timken Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Timken Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.
About Timken
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
