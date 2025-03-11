Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Fairway Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:JMSI opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

