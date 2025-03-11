Fairway Wealth LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

