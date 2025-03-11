Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

TSE:ET opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Evertz Technologies news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 4,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.