Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
TSE:ET opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Insider Activity
In other Evertz Technologies news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 4,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
