EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

EVER stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,105.16. This trade represents a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $196,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,917.40. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,453 shares of company stock worth $1,459,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 255.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 636.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

