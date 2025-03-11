Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 634,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,689. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

