EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

EVE Price Performance

EVEX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised EVE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

