ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 106.5% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
