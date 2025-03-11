ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 106.5% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

