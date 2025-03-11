ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 106.5% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
PFFL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.65.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
