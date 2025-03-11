Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 418.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 348.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 65,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,369 shares of company stock valued at $17,303,773 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

