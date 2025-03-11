Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Amundi increased its holdings in Range Resources by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 826,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 604,199 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,088,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 409,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.