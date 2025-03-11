Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $34.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

