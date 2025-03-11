EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in EPAM Systems stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.17. 78,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,173. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $309.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

View Our Latest Report on EPAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.