Eos Management L.P. Purchases 4,623 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.8% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

