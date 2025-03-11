Eos Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 0.7% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIDU
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.