Eos Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 0.7% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

