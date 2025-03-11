EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of EOG Resources worth $349,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.