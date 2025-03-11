EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.