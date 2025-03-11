Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.37. 1,289,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,875,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.