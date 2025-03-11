enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 377.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of enGene stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.61. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of enGene by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

