Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

