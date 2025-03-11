Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after buying an additional 6,584,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,125,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,046 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

