Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

