Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. The company has a market cap of $884.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.