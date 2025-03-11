Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.