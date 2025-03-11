Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 547 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MSI opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.70 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

